The exit from the coronavirus pandemic will be collective. From the beginning, the care measures aim to take care of oneself, but also to protect others. And that is also the goal of vaccination. Therefore, health authorities around the world agree on the same priority: vaccinate as many people as possible in the shortest time possible to slow the spread of Covid-19 cases. But how much will be enough remains a question.

The objective is to achieve the so-called herd immunity (also known as herd immunity), which is achieved when enough people acquire immunity (that is, they have the ability to defend themselves against the virus), either by vaccination or a previous infection.

Herd immunity does not confer individual immunity on a specific person, and it does not exempt the risk of outbreaks. It means that a virus no longer easily passed from person to person, which helps protect the most vulnerable.

The threshold of herd immunity for coronavirus is unknown with certainty, although many experts set it to 70% or more. And the emergence of variants complicates the picture.

How is the threshold for herd immunity calculated?

It is a formula based on how transmissible is a virus, that is, how many people are infected on average from an infected person.

However, the calculation only provides a general objective of when there could be a sharp decline in spread. The figure also may vary by region.

“It’s not that 64.9% is terrible and 70.1% is fantastic,” said Walter Orenstein, an infectious disease expert at Emory University (United States).

Orenstein stresses that vaccination levels and other factors affecting spread could even differ within the same city.

How do we know if we achieve herd immunity?

The proof that we are getting closer to herd immunity would be a “break in the chain of transmission,” said Ashley St. John, who specializes in the study of immune systems at Duke-NUS Medical School, in Singapore.

But the changes will be seen before the arrival at the goal is declared. Is that to determine if it is possible to reduce the restrictions, the health authorities observe the infection and hospitalization trends as vaccination campaigns are progressing. And those decisions will probably start long before the ideal threshold of herd immunity is reached, although they will be gradual and will vary from region to region.

In India, for example, scientists believe that more people will need to be protected in densely populated cities, where the rate of spread of the virus is higher than in rural areas of the country.

India plans to detect antibodies in people nationwide to find out what percentage of its nearly 1.4 billion people have already been infected, reported Jayaprakash Muliyil, a government adviser on virus surveillance.

The vaccine efficacy it is also a factor. A smaller number of people will need to be vaccinated to achieve herd immunity if inoculations are highly effective.

Concern for variants once again tightened travel limitations. EFE / Emilio Naranjo

How do variants affect herd immunity?

It all depends on the protection that a previous infection or vaccination confers against the variant.

If vaccines prove to be significantly less effective against a variant, it would be necessary to inoculate an even larger portion of the population or upgrade existing vaccines to make them more effective, Orenstein said.

So far, it appears that the vaccines provide at least some protection against the variants. In this sense, the most worrying is the one detected in South Africa, against which the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine showed minimal efficacy and that of Novavax also saw its protective capacity diminished. Scientists continue to study the situation, and they are concerned that mutations will continue (sustained transmission increases the possibility of mutations).

Should herd immunity be global?

Global herd immunity is ideal, but unlikely. Rich countries have reserved most of the vaccines to be made this year. In the United States, for example, authorities announced that enough people could be vaccinated by the fall (in September) in order to begin to return to normality.

However, many poor countries will likely have to wait longer. For that reason, the World Health Organization warned that herd immunity is unlikely this year.

Differences in vaccination levels between countries are also a reason why many experts believe that the virus it will never be completely eradicated.

Vaccinate many people in the shortest time possible, the world’s priority. Photo Oliver Bunic / AFP.

Can herd immunity lose intensity?

It is not known how long immunity can last, either after receiving a vaccine or having contracted the infection, although experts believe it would be at least several months.

However, booster doses might be necessary in the process. And while current Covid-19 vaccines are expected to be effective against the identified variants, it is possible that the virus could mutate enough over time to make it necessary. update vaccines.

For example, due to mutations in influenza viruses, which cause flu, vaccination is renewed every year. However, specialists emphasize that coronaviruses in general do not mutate so easily.

What if vaccines don’t prevent infection?

The vaccines against Covid-19 that are being applied have shown in preliminary phase 3 results to be very effective in preventing the disease. We still do not know how effective they are to stop transmission, but experts consider that they should contribute considerably to reduce the spread of the virus.

Even if a person becomes infected after they have been vaccinated, the viral load will be lower and last a shorter time, said Deborah Fuller, a vaccination expert at the University of Washington.

Anthony Fauci, the leading expert on infectious diseases in the United States, meanwhile, highlighted yesterday the benefit of the vaccination for public health due to the potential it has to reduce spread.

“Not only is it good for you, your family and your community, but you will have a very important impact in the dynamics of the outbreak in our country, “he said.

By Candice Choi and Aniruddha Ghosal, from the AP agency.