Perfumer and speech therapist are two professions incompatible with wearing a mask. Olivier Maurel is the nose of the CPL Aromas house, for which he creates new mixtures of aromas every day. “With the mask, I don’t feel anything at all. It’s impossible to assess a perfume,” he explains. During meetings, employees must keep a distance of one meter. The mask remains on the table. The director wants his profession to be able to obtain an exemption.

Same difficulty for speech therapists like Frédéric Martin. On the program for his session: joint exercise and repetition of facial expressions. He puts on gloves whenever he can, but to show the gestures, it is impossible to keep the mask on his nose. The only solution for speech therapists: the arrival on the market of new completely transparent masks. “That does not prevent us from continuing to respect the barriers, the hygiene safety systems, but we will be able to spend an entire session keeping the mask on”, rejoices Frédéric Martin.

