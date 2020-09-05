In total, 22 schools and a hundred classes were closed at the end of the first week of school, due to proven cases of Covid-19, according to the report given on Friday by the Minister of Education Jean-Michel Blanquer .

As soon as reopened, already closed. Less than a week after the start of the school year, “a hundred classes” had already had to close, Friday, September 4, due to the coronavirus epidemic, the Minister of Education Jean-Michel Blanquer announced on the same day.

He said that in total, 22 schools were closed in France. But he wanted to put this figure into perspective. “This is to be compared to the more than 60,000 schools, colleges and high schools that exist in France, so it’s a small figure”, said the minister. What are the criteria that lead to the closure of a class or establishment? Who makes the decision? How’s it going ? Response elements.

A critical threshold of “three cases” can trigger the closure of a class or a school

What happens if there is a suspicion of Covid-19 in a school? Each time, the procedure is the same: “The person is immediately isolated. Student or teacher, he is asked to stay at home. Then, the health authorities carry out investigations to establish contact cases, tests are carried out and measures taken if necessary”, explained the Minister of National Education on Europe 1 Friday, September 4.

On his blog Mood institutes, the school teacher Lucien Marbeuf says that one of his students, Moussa, was tested positive for Covid-19 the week of the start of the school year. Therefore, himself was informed by the principal of the school that he had to “stay confined until the 14th day following the last “ where he had been in contact with Moussa, and “do a PCR test on D + 7”.

What happens next? “More than three cases of Covid [dans un établissement] generally trigger the closure of the structure “, explained Jean-Michel Blanquer on Europe 1. Le sanitary protocol established by the National Education indeed provides for this possibility. “From three confirmed cases in different classes of the same level, there is the possibility of closing the level. From three confirmed cases in different classes and levels, there is the possibility of closing the school or of the establishment”, is it written. And that’s how Lucien Marboeuf’s class closed “four days after the start of the school year “. On his blog, the school teacher also reports that the “red pens” (a group of teachers angry at the Blanquer reforms) now hold a “unofficial map “ closed classes throughout France.

The decision is taken collectively

Who makes the actual decision to close a class? “The authorities are showing discernment and flexibility. Each case is specific”, replied Jean-Michel Blanquer to Europe 1, in a somewhat evasive way.

The “decision is taken as close as possible to the field, therefore by the prefect in conjunction with the regional health agency, the rector and in collaboration with the local authority concerned (town hall, department, region as appropriate)”, details the National Education, interviewed by franceinfo. The authorities theoretically take into account the conclusions of the epidemiological investigation: “They consider the number of proven cases, contact cases, the date of onset of symptoms, compliance with barrier measures, etc.”, details the ARS of the Grand Est region.

If possible, other measures should be favored

In theory, the Ministry of National Education wants the schools remain as open as possible. Jean-Michel Blanquer said he relies on “ability to adapt“of each territory. In the event of strong circulation of the virus in a given geographical area, as currently in Ile-de-France or in the Bouches-du-Rhône, it encourages the implementation of stricter measures in order to avoid total closures of schools. It may, for example, be a matter of limiting the mixing of students within schools: a non-coercive measure at the national level, but recommended according to local contexts.

In other words, if the class of the sick pupil is automatically placed in isolation, the establishment will be closed only if the Regional Health Agency considers that too many pupils are at risk due to too much mixing or too many encounters in confined spaces.