Iván Duque, president of Colombia, was the first to close the border with Venezuela last March. His counterpart in Venezuela, Nicolás Maduro, also closed the border with Colombia. The decision of both was due to the increase in infections due to the entry and exit of the migrant population through international bridges. However, during these seven months there have been movements in both directions.

No reopening date

“The opening of the border brings with it a series of pressures that we must consider, one of them, in health. Before thinking about opening, we must be clear as a region and as a country, the response capacity and attention that we have, “said Juan Francisco Espinosa, Director of Migration in Colombia.The day the border of both countries will be reopened is unknown because it is a decision that must be studied and considered for the good of all Venezuelans and Colombians.

The role of mayors and governors is crucial to make such an important decision, since both have to cooperate their respective border regions to face any health problem and, especially, before possible cases of coronavirus that may appear. The situation in Venezuela is becoming more normal because they are bending the curve. Meanwhile, in the coffee country, it decreed selective isolation and responsible individual distancing until October 31.

Certain public sectors have expressed the need to reopen the border to reactivate the economy in both sectors and thus prevent the illegality of armed groups that maintain control over the trails, as long as greater control and characterization of the migrant population that moves through the border area is carried out, “said Carlos Luna, Asocambios representative in the RCN.