Coronavirus When do you have to go for additional restrictions? The chief doctor would wait another week, the professor would start already

Experts assess the need for movement restrictions in the Hus area and Southwest Finland.

Government negotiates at least until Tuesday on possible new restrictions, mainly on movement restrictions and mask coercion.

The key question is when the infection situation is such that new restrictions are really needed in the most difficult epidemic areas, ie in the Helsinki and Uusimaa Hospital District (Hus) area and in Southwest Finland.

On a weekly basis, there are about 3,000 infections in the Hus area. Husin chief physician Markku Mäkijärven according to this current level, the number of patients is increasing and causing an increasing burden on healthcare.

“I would say there are a wide threshold of 3,000 to 4,000 infections a week in the Hus area. More than 4,000 infections a week is such a figure that it is starting to have serious consequences for health care. The current 3,000 infections a week cause us a lot of work and sweating, and other patients are already inferior treatment, ”says Mäkijärvi.

When there are so many infections that new restrictions are really necessary?

“I don’t have such an exact figure. Now we have to remember that there are still more than ten different restrictions in force, ”says Mäkijärvi.

Husin Development Director Visa Honkanen says that there are difficulties in arranging medical care in Hus when there are 30 intensive care patients, according to Honkanen, with the current age distribution of the epidemic, when there are 450 infections a day in the Hus area.

“One would think that when infections go in about 450 a day, the care debt starts to increase when non-urgent cases are transferred to some extent,” Honkanen says.

There have been several such 450 days of infection in March, but most of the time it has remained below it. A total of 3,150 infections occur during that day at this rate.

Honkasen it is uncertain how well the restrictions introduced more than two weeks ago have been bitten.

“But it seems that the epidemic has leveled off, and the hope is that it will start to decline from the current level,” says Honkanen, who heads the group responsible for predicting the need for medical care in Hus.

Hus predicts that the need for medical care is likely to remain unchanged for a couple more weeks or increase slightly. However, if the infections have started to decrease, the situation may change.

“If now the number of infections has started to fall a little, it will show up in just over a week in the ward and in a couple of weeks in the intensive care unit.”

Honkanen does not comment on whether further restrictions are needed.

“The most important thing for us is that the burden of disease remains such that we can meet the need to care for both coronary patients and other patients. We have been on the verge of having to incur some medical debt, but still far from patients who need treatment not receiving treatment. ”

According to Honkanen, it would be ideal for the situation to improve so much that the care debt could be reduced. This was done in the fall when the epidemic was quieter.

According to Chief Medical Officer Mäkijärvi, it is worth resorting to movement restrictions if necessary.

“We have to keep the restrictions on movement in the artificial palette, otherwise we’ll be left with a strange loose log epidemic,” he says.

Husin infection doctor Asko Järvinen recalls that no one has in advance the exact right alternative to a timetable for the introduction of restrictions.

“It would seem that the rise in infections has fallen slightly in the Hus area. Infections are in young age groups, practically under fifty, so the increase is not so strong in the need for hospital care, ”says Järvinen.

According to Järvinen, the high level of infections in the Helsinki metropolitan area poses a threat if the number of infections increases. There is a big risk that the rise could be rapid. It was first seen in November and early after the virus transformation.

“I would estimate that one could look at the situation for a while before any new restrictions come into force. I mean at least a week to see where this turns. None of the infections should turn upwards, ”says Järvinen.

Tampere Professor of Epidemiology at the University Pekka Nuortin it is difficult to say what would be the number of cases that should be reached so that no further restrictions would be needed.

“Instead of single numbers, one should look at the trend: whether it’s up or down. At the moment, especially in the Helsinki metropolitan area and Southwest Finland, the direction is clearly upwards. ”

Young people estimate that current restrictions are not enough, especially as the more prevalent British variant increases its share of infections.

“When current restrictions don’t seem to stop the epidemic or, at best, only slow its growth, new ways need to be considered.”

He estimates that we are used to a large number of cases.

“We are currently significantly higher than before Christmas. After all, we had no idea about such incidence rates earlier in the fall. The situation is serious, there is no doubt about it. ”

Young people point out that vaccinations will also be of greater benefit if the epidemic situation is better managed. This is because the restrictions can be used to calculate the infectivity of the virus, i.e. the R-number, which indicates how effectively the virus spreads from person to person.

“If the R-number remains low, even a smaller vaccination coverage will be enough to achieve herd protection,” Nuorti says.