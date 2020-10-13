Audrey Lecoq is a nurse and has been practicing for just over a year. Already, she no longer finds meaning in her work. “If we have positive Covid cases, we don’t have enough to put on gowns”, Explain his former internship tutor Jean-Francois Villain, liberal nurse in Seine-Maritime, Monday, October 12. Like her, he is worried about the second wave of coronavirus.

The lack of resources in his nursing home is exhausting Audrey Lecoq. “I will be able to find myself having to do my care, administer my medication, prepare breakfasts and put people on the toilet, all at the same time”, she says. It was a vocation, but today she wishes to change her profession. “For the same salary, florist, I might be more fulfilled”, testifies the nurse.

