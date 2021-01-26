No Result
Coronavirus When can the following vaccines enter the European market? Director of the European Medicines Agency, to be heard by the European Parliament, live at 5.45 pm

January 26, 2021
Hopes of launching mass vaccinations in Europe were hit hard, Astra Zeneca said last Friday that it would not be able to deliver the promised doses of vaccine to EU member states at the promised pace.

Coronavirus vaccines new information on the state of development is expected today when the European Parliament consults the Director General of the European Medicines Agency (EMA) today Emer Cookea.

The agency is expected to review a marketing authorization for the coroner vaccine developed by pharmaceutical company Astra Zeneca and the University of Oxford this week.

The European Commission has asked the pharmaceutical company to investigate the situation.

The members of the European Parliament’s Committee on the Environment and Public Health will open the hearing at 5.45 pm Finnish time. HS shows the consultation live.

