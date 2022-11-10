Coronavirus | When can a healthy adult take the fourth dose? HS compiled the answers to key questions

The ministry’s new decision on fourth vaccinations raises questions. Who could get the fourth dose if they wanted to? Where would you get the vaccine and who would pay for it? HS compiled the answers to six central questions.

The government the corona minister’s working group said on wednesday that it will enable booster doses of coronavirus vaccines to be offered to basically healthy adults. In practice, it is about fourth vaccination doses.

In the past, the administration of vaccines has only been based on the recommendations given by the Institute of Health and Welfare (THL). What does this change mean for Finns? HS compiled the answers to key questions.

What does the announcement by the Ministry of Social Affairs and Health mean in practice?

This is not a vaccination recommendation, but rather political expression of will. It does not change the official recommendation prepared by THL.

Currently, THL recommends four doses for basic healthy people aged 60–64. The booster dose is recommended by THL for people over 65 years old, people over 18 years old who belong to medical risk groups and people over 12 years old who are severely immunocompromised. The mutual difference between the recommendations is that the boost dose can be given even to someone who has had the corona disease.

In principle, municipalities and hospital districts have been able to make their own recommendations that deviate from THL’s official recommendation. So far, only Lapland’s hospital district has made an exceptionwhen it decided at the end of October to recommend fourth rations to social security staff.

Who could get the fourth dose if they wanted to?

Fourth vaccination doses are possible for all adults. In practice, the change applies to basic healthy people aged 18–64, as they were previously excluded from THL’s recommendation.

According to HS’s information, the working group’s decision was based on the fact that vaccines should not be given, for example, if it has been too short a time since the previous vaccination.

Who would decide on giving the vaccine?

THL shaped the end of October in his statementthat if the official recommendation is deviated from, it would be necessary to do so based on an individual assessment by a doctor.

According to STM, the decision to offer the vaccine would be made by a doctor in the social and health care unit of the public or private sector. In practice, the doctors responsible for vaccination could decide on the groups to be vaccinated in their region.

Minister of Family and Basic Services Krista Kiuru (sd) said at Wednesday’s press conference that municipalities and welfare regions can use their own discretion in the matter. On the other hand, STM’s head of department Taneli Puumalainen said that anyone who wants a vaccine should not be turned away at vaccination points.

Since STM’s guidance letter has not yet been completed, it is still somewhat unclear who would make the decisions and on what basis.

Hospital districts and municipalities are waiting for STM’s guidance letter to clarify the matter. A guidance letter is a lighter way than legislation, with which the ministry can give municipalities guidance.

Where can I get the vaccine?

You could get the vaccine from public or private healthcare. According to HS information, occupational health care could also distribute vaccines.

STM has ruled that the fourth dose would be voluntary and it is possible to get it free of charge.

Who pays the vaccination costs?

Finland’s corona vaccines are the property of the state. The working group decided to follow the distribution and vaccination practice already in use. This means that the vaccines are distributed through hospital pharmacies and the municipalities are responsible for organizing the vaccinations.

So far, the state has reimbursed municipalities for labor costs caused by vaccination. According to THL, vaccination requires the work of thousands of nurses and other healthcare professionals.

The state still covers the costs of vaccination.

Chief infectious disease doctor of Lapland’s hospital district Mark Broas says that vaccinating social security personnel has not resulted in higher additional labor costs, as the vaccines have been given in connection with influenza vaccination.

Although the vaccines have been given in deviation from THL’s national recommendation, getting the vaccines through the hospital pharmacy has gone smoothly, and the logistics have worked.

Why has THL not extended its recommendation of the fourth dose?

THL has not expanded its vaccination recommendation because the already recommended vaccinations provide protection against severe corona disease.

In addition, THL takes into account medical grounds and the precautionary principle in its decisions – the latter comes to the fore, among other things, because research data on corona vaccines is still accumulating.

According to THL, the immune response in basic healthy working-age people, based on the vaccinations already carried out and the infections they have contracted, is stronger than in the current target group of the additional boost dose recommendation.

Last week, more than 80 infectious disease doctors defended in their own name that vaccination decisions should be based on scientific research and Finnish data.

There are differences in recommendations between countries. Chief physician of THL Hanna Nohynek has explained to STT that the differences are due, among other things, to the fact that in different countries evidence is required in different ways for giving a recommendation. In addition, the matter is affected by what the recommendations aim to achieve and which body gives the recommendation.

Multi may have wondered why corona vaccines are not recommended in the same way as annual flu shots. According to THL, distributing booster doses of corona vaccinations to everyone simply cannot be justified by referring to influenza vaccinations.

In the vernacular, the reasoning can be summarized as follows: The corona vaccine gives a person at risk of a serious disease good and long-lasting protection against a serious disease. In addition to this, a booster vaccine taken by a healthy relative provides indirect protection against infection for two months.

The flu vaccine, on the other hand, does not protect its recipient as well, and it is precisely for this reason that close friends of those at risk of a serious disease are also recommended to get vaccinated. The indirect protection provided by the influenza vaccine lasts the working age during the epidemic season.