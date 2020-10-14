The French are waiting. From 7:55 pm Wednesday, October 14 on France 2, Emmanuel Macron will speak. In particular, he must announce the new measures that will be introduced to slow the rebound of the coronavirus epidemic in France. The establishment of a curfew, an option that is gaining momentum, worries some citizens. “The curfew is reminiscent of war. It’s still unimaginable things”, says one of them. Others believe that firm action is needed.

This speech by the President of the Republic is eagerly awaited. In duplex from the forecourt of the Élysée, journalist Anne Bourse explains that in addition to the curfew, other instructions are being considered. The Head of State could also take measures on teleworking, the limitation of public transport. But above all, Emmanuel Macron will seek to create a collective leap and regain confidence.

The JT

The other subjects of the news