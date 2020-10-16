We know more about “innovation” mentioned by Emmanuel Macron during his television interview, concerning the Covid-19 screening tests. As expected, it is Olivier Véran, the Minister of Health who engaged in the exercise of clarification on Thursday, October 15 during a press conference. He thus gave several details concerning this new type of tests ordered by France. Here is what we know at the moment.

Five million tests have been ordered

France has chosen to order five million doses of these antigenic tests recognized by “The World Health Organization and the High Authority for Health”, welcomed Emmanuel Macron during his interview. “They have been deployed for several days in all French regions”, specified the Minister of Health. “Experiments are still being carried out”, he added

They will not be available immediately

Despite the optimism within the executive, these new tests are not yet ready. We will have to “equip” pharmacies and practitioners, tempered Olivier Véran. Contacted by Release (paid item), the Ministry of Health recognizes that it then have to wait “the opinion of the scientific authorities “ for “consider widespread deployment in the coming weeks “.

They allow immediate results

This is the great advantage of these tests. The results should not take several days as it does with PCR tests. Olivier Véran thus imagined a scenario with results “between 10 and 30 minutes, depending on the tests”. Emmanuel Macron was enthusiastic about these tests: “It changes a lot of things. We can do them in pharmacies, in different points. So we will have more points of support, not just in laboratories.”

They are less reliable than PCR tests

In an opinion delivered on October 1, the Assistance publique-Hôpitaux de Paris notes that antigenic tests are useful for “to detect in a sensitive way the infected subjects with a high viral load, that is to say the most contagious subjects”. Asked by The Parisian, virologist Yves Gaudin explains: “When we do a PCR test, we amplify the viral genome. So we can detect it as soon as there is only a little. A rapid antigenic test involves the detection of virus proteins, but without an amplification phase. If there are few at the start, we will have a very weak signal and we risk missing the infection. As a result, the proportion of false negatives may be higher. “ APHP adds that a positive result must therefore be “imperatively confirmed” by PCR.

They are intended primarily for airports

One of the other challenges for these tests is to unclog the laboratories. These antigenic tests could donc to be used to test people arriving in France. In its opinion, the APHP stated that “the globally satisfactory performance of certain antigenic tests make them a tool of choice for carrying out mass screening in populations with low prevalence (airports on arrival, universities, companies, communities, etc.), which are now overlooked. screening by PCR or which unnecessarily clogs medical biology laboratories. ” Prime Minister Jean Castex also underlined: “Airports will really be among the priorities for the rapid deployment of antigen testing. “