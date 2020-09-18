In front of the screening centers, the queues are getting longer: for the Minister of Health Olivier Véran, it is a question of relieving as quickly as possible the laboratories overwhelmed by the resurgence of cases of Covid 19. Prioritizing the tests is therefore has become an emergency for the government, with the aim of stopping the epidemic as effectively as possible. Nationally, the current average time to get tested would be 3.5 days, then it takes up to a week to get the results.

Four times more people to test since July

Since the government authorized reimbursement of PCR tests for everyone at the end of July, even without a prescription, their number has increased fourfold in just two months. 300,000 tests per week in July, more than a million in September: a rate too difficult to follow for laboratories. By relying heavily on other screening techniques, the government intends to resolve the problem quickly. Antigenic tests, for example, have been authorized since September 16, and saliva tests are expected at the beginning of October.