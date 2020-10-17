The second wave of the epidemic hit Europe in mid-October: more than 44% of new cases were recorded compared to the previous week. So in England, Germany, Spain, or even Italy, new health measures against Covid-19 have also been put in place among our European neighbors. In Germany for example, the state of Mecklenburg-Vorpommern demands a negative test for all tourists … even Germans. AT Barcelona (Spain), bars and restaurants have been closed since Thursday, October 15 for at least 15 days.

Italy is once again very affected by the Covid-19 epidemic. AT Rome, the concern returns. “We are afraid to relive this”, says a resident. In England, London has been placed on high alert. From Friday October 17, it is forbidden to meet inside a member of a household other than his own. Bars and restaurants will close in Belgium from Monday, October 19, and a curfew will be in place for four weeks.

