All countries in Europe are facing the coronavirus epidemic. In Belgium, the capital Brussels decides to close its bars for a month from October 8. On the German side, the measures are even more drastic: a curfew is in place in Berlin from Saturday 10 October. Shops will not open later than 11 p.m. and outdoor gatherings will be limited to 5 people.

Italy thought to gradually emerge from this health crisis. Unfortunately, the number of contaminations has doubled in the last 24 hours. Wearing a mask therefore becomes compulsory outdoors throughout the country. In Spain, to reach the capital Madrid, you have to fill in one of its three boxes: go to work, see a doctor or go to school.

