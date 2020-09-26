The battle against the coronavirus is once again engaged at the University Hospital of Angers (Maine-et-Loire). There is no saturation, but a slow and constant arrival of sick people. “Since August we have seen an increase in the number of patients in intensive care, on average four to six patients per day. Very far from what we observed during the first wave, but still new cases that we observed more after the deconfinement “, explains doctor Julien Demiselle, resuscitator.

This rising tide leads to reactivate the white plan. At CHU de la Rochelle (Charente Maritime), this device allows the addition of beds and staff reinforcements. The return of the sick coronavirus again disrupts the care of other patients. The solution was to create a special patient unit Covid. “The hospital is now in a situation where it is necessary to create an additional unit dedicated to this type of patient. It’s a national recommendation, and common sense “, says Pierre Thépot, director of the hospital of La Rochelle.