The new health protocol, which will come into force on Tuesday, September 22, concerns nursery and primary schools. “From tomorrow, we will have to look at three confirmed cases of Covid in the same class for it to close. Another change: a teaching that has approached a sick student will no longer be considered a contact case. Because he wears a mask, so it no longer needs to be isolated “, explains Valérie Heurtel on the 20 Hours set.

For colleges and high schools, on the other hand, there is no national rule. “This will therefore remain on a case-by-case basis. At the moment, 2,000 classes are suspended and since the start of the school year, 89 schools out of 61,000 have had to close because of the Covid”, recalls the journalist France Télévisions. Regarding European neighbors, “The UK is avoiding closing classes. There, neither the pupils nor the teachers wear masks”, says Valérie Heurtel. Italy, however, has adopted stricter measures. The mask is compulsory from 6 years old, and it only takes one patient in a class for the classes to stop for 10 days.

