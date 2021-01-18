Coronavirus What is the everyday life of schools like in the midst of coronary constraints? Teacher, tell us about your experiences in the HS survey

HS is talking about balancing schools with corona restrictions and recommendations. If you work as a teacher, answer the HS questionnaire and tell us about your experiences.

Schools everyday life has been in turmoil due to the coronavirus epidemic. The historic transition of the spring to a large-scale distance school required significant efforts from school staff, students, and caregivers.

The majority of schools were in contact teaching last fall semester. The recommendations and limitations resulting from the epidemic even require daily reorganization and adaptation of school staff.

Dot-accurate adherence to recommendations, especially in primary schools, is difficult if not impossible. Especially when it should be extended to the youngest students.

“The message from the field is that the guidelines have not fully identified the school sheet. It is difficult to follow the guidelines, especially with young children, but I would still say that they have been admirably followed where possible, ”said OAJ, Head of Education Policy at the Education Trade Union. Jaakko Salo notes.

Infection clusters have been found in schools in some places, but entirely in schools has been found very few coronary infections.

Salon according to them, teachers have had to compromise on curriculum requirements due to exceptional arrangements and especially distance learning. At the moment, it is not possible to do things in schools that would normally be done there.

The balance between recommendations and restrictions and the hectic daily life of the school requires its taxes. Many teachers are burdened with their work. Salo considers the situation alarming.

“In all our surveys, there has been a really worrying message from teachers. In addition to teachers, principals have been burdened. ”

Crown period a particular challenge has been that some teachers have had to take care not only of contact teaching but also of teaching, for example, quarantined pupils and students.

“Simultaneous contact and distance learning is not only really stressful but also practically impossible,” says Salo.

He emphasizes that full-time distance learning requires much more than just watching the teaching streamed from home. Modern teaching is no longer just about following a teacher in front of a class.

“In a situation like this, only crumbs move to the end of the remote connection. In practice, high-quality distance learning requires that the teaching be planned separately. ”

The Committee on Education has reached a similar conclusion. Its the report states, that in the alternation of distance and contact teaching, care must be taken to ensure that the teacher does not have to work twice to provide the same teaching.

