Coronavirus What is the corona situation like after Christmas? HS will broadcast the press conference of STM and THL live at 2 p.m.

Social- and the Ministry of Health (STM) and the National Institute for Health and Welfare (THL) will hold a progress report on Wednesday on the progress of vaccinations and the coronavirus situation in Finland and internationally.

HS will show the event starting at 2pm live.

The leading expert will speak in the situation report Liisa-Maria Voipio-Pulkki and head of department Taneli Puumalainen From STM and director Mika Salminen From THL.

The review is conducted in a situation where almost all areas of Finland have been defined as distribution areas and strict restrictions apply.