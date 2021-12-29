Thursday, December 30, 2021
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Coronavirus What is the corona situation like after Christmas? HS will broadcast the press conference of STM and THL live at 2 p.m.

by admin
December 29, 2021
in World
0
0
SHARES
1
VIEWS
Share on FacebookShare on Twitter

The progress of vaccinations and the coronavirus situation in Finland and internationally will be discussed at the event.

Social- and the Ministry of Health (STM) and the National Institute for Health and Welfare (THL) will hold a progress report on Wednesday on the progress of vaccinations and the coronavirus situation in Finland and internationally.

HS will show the event starting at 2pm live.

The leading expert will speak in the situation report Liisa-Maria Voipio-Pulkki and head of department Taneli Puumalainen From STM and director Mika Salminen From THL.

The review is conducted in a situation where almost all areas of Finland have been defined as distribution areas and strict restrictions apply.

.
#Coronavirus #corona #situation #Christmas #broadcast #press #conference #STM #THL #live

Tags:
admin

admin

Next Post

New developments in the case of Rashwan Tawfik and his daughter

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

No Result
View All Result

© 2021 JNews - Premium WordPress news & magazine theme by Jegtheme.