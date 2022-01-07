Coronavirus What is known about prolonged coronary heart disease? Minister Kiuru and experts will answer questions, HS will show the opportunity live at 11 a.m.

The group, which began work in August, will present the first domestic consensus view on long-term coronary heart disease.

Social- An expert group set up by the Ministry of Health and Health (STM) has compiled information on long-term coronary heart disease, ie long covidista. The working group has prepared the first domestic consensus view on the subject and will present the results of its work at a press conference at STM on Friday at 11 a.m. HS will show the opportunity live.

Attending the event are the Minister of Family and Basic Services Krista Kiuru and Chairman of the Expert Group, Professor of Neurology Risto O. Roine.

The Chief of Staff is also answering questions from the media Kirsi Varhila and head of department Taneli Puumalainen About STM, Research Professor Markus Perola Professor of Pediatrics and Experimental Immunology from the Department of Health and Welfare Mika Rämet About the Vaccination Research Center.

Ministry said at the end of August he had set up a working group to collect data on long-term coronary heart disease.

There are probably tens of thousands of people with chronic coronary disease in Finland, and thousands of them suffer from symptoms that impair their ability to function and work, Roine estimates that the number of Finns with prolonged coronary heart disease at that time.