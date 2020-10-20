new Delhi: PM Modi addressed the nation once again on Tuesday evening regarding the Corona epidemic. PM Modi said that the situation has improved in India for the last 7-8 months. He said that the recovery rate in India is good today and the death rate is also low. But what do the figures say? To what extent is PM Modi right? Let’s know.

Recovery rate according to government data



Health Ministry Secretary Rajesh Bhushan said in a press conference on Tuesday evening, “The number of recovery cases in India has exceeded 6.7 million. This is the highest number in any country.” Rajesh Bhushan said that 96 million tests have been conducted in India so far, this is the second largest number in the world.

Countries with lowest death rate include India



The Secretary of the Ministry of Health on Tuesday said the death rate in India is 83 per 10 lakh population, which is among the lowest mortality in the world. He told that the world average death rate is 142.

Active cases are steadily decreasing

The Health Secretary said that there has been a steady decline in active cases. On September 18, the number of active cases was more than 10 lakhs, now the number of active cases is 7,48,538. He said that in the last 24 hours the number of new cases is less than 50 thousand. This is the first time since 29 July.

What did PM Modi say?



In his address to the nation on Tuesday evening, PM Modi said: –

“We Indians have come a long way in the fight against Corona, from the public curfew till today.”

“Economic activity is also increasing rapidly over time. Most of us are stepping out of our homes every day to fulfill our responsibilities, speed up life again. In this season of festivals, markets Even Raunak is slowly returning. “

“We must not forget that the lockdown may have gone, the virus has not gone. In the last 7-8 months, with the efforts of every Indian, we are not going to let the deteriorating situation that India is in today.”

“Today the country has a good recovery rate, death rate is low. India is succeeding in saving more lives of its citizens than the resource-rich countries of the world. The increasing number of tests in the fight against the Kovid epidemic is one of our Has been a great strength. “

