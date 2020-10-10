It took studying nearly 12,500 cases to imagine what the typical profile of a patient who contracted the coronavirus might look like. According to this research, it would most often be a woman aged between 30 and 49 years. She would live in a small apartment with her family, in a city with a high population density. Most of the time, she would work in a medical profession.

This study showed that certain professions were more contaminated by the virus. This is particularly the case of cashiers, cleaning agents or bus drivers, underlines the sociologist and director of research at Inserm, Nathalie Bajos. These figures collected also prove that the Haut-Rhin, Paris and its inner suburbs have been hit more by the coronavirus epidemic than other places such as Normandy, Occitanie or Bourgogne-Franche-Comté.

