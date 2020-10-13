The ways of dividing the territories based on the incidence rate of the coronavirus are diverse, but One of the simplest is by means of a traffic light system, which organizes the impact of the virus in a localized way in three colors.

In the world some countries such as France or Mexico They use a system that is recommended by experts, as it helps to make decisions based on quantitative criteria. The European Union also agreed to create a traffic light to regulate mobility between the 27 EU countries. In Spain, Asturias and Galicia are the communities that have implemented this system and with the rebound in infections, some areas are already on ‘orange alert’.

Asturias

In the community with the best data in Spain, the alert system is not exactly a traffic light, as there are no fixed criteria with which the regional executive is decreeing the orange alert, which yesterday, announced the president, Adrián Barbón, it could be established throughout the Asturian territory.

The orange alert in Asturias does not imply an increase in restrictions, but is simply a “wake-up call”, according to the general director of Public Health, Rafael Cofiño, so that these areass extreme precautions and comply with the measures already published in the regional bulletin.

Last Friday a new package of measures was approved, including the Mandatory mask in gyms, outdoor pachangas and offices where the safety distance and the limitation to six of the number of people who can meet on a terrace, as reported The New Spain.

Since last August 26, when the regional executive decreed the orange alert in the municipalities of Parres, Cangas de Onís, Cabrales, Ribadesella and Llanes, the measure has been extended to cities such as Gijón and other municipalities such as Mieres or Langreo.

Galicia

In another of the communities with the best data in the country, the traffic light system was implemented a week ago with more quantitative criteria than the previous community. The Núñez Feijoó executive established that there would be two traffic light systems, one for municipalities with more than 50,000 inhabitants and one for the restFurthermore, two maps would be prepared, one with the incidence rate of the last 14 days and the other only with the last week.

In large municipalities, the traffic light works as follows: green, when there are fewer than 28 new cases per week per 100,000 inhabitants; yellow, between 28 and 55 new cases per week; orange; between 56 and 111 new cases and in red, with more than 111 new cases.

While, in municipalities with less than 50,000 inhabitants, which are the majority in Galicia, the traffic light establishes the divisions as follows: green, with less than 7 new cases a week; yellow, between 7 and 13 new cases per week; orange; between 14 and 20 cases and red, with more than 20 cases.

This classification is one of the criteria used by the Xunta to decide whether to implement new restrictions, but it does not force the executive to take them automatically.

At the highest level of alert, are the municipalities of Arteixo, Santiago de Compostela, Ames (in the province of A Coruña), Ourense, Barbadás, Pereiro de Aguiar, O Carballiño, Monterrei, Verín and O Barco de Valdeorras (in Ourense).

Meanwhile, in “orange alert” it has recently become Vigo, next to Pontevedra and Vilagarcía de Arousa in Pontevedra; Narón, Porto do Son, A Laracha, Culleredo, A Coruña, Oleiros in A Coruña; Celanova, Ribadavia and Xinzo de Limia (in Ourense) and the city of Lugo.