The national government made official this Saturday through the publication in the Official Gazette of the Decree 287/2021, the new restrictions announced by President Alberto Fernández to contain the advance of the coronavirus and that will rule until next May 21.

The decree signed by the head of state together with his entire cabinet aims to establish general prevention measures regarding Covid-19 that will be applied throughout the country, and local and focused provisions for “contagion containment.”

Likewise, the governors, the Head of Government of the City of Buenos Aires and the Chief of the Cabinet of Ministers are empowered to adopt certain measures before the verification of certain epidemiological parameters, “in order to mitigate the spread of the virus.”

The third article specifies the parameters to define the epidemiological and sanitary risk that will govern for the districts of more than 40,000 inhabitants and the great urban agglomerates.

To be considered “low risk”, the number of confirmed cases accumulated in the last 14 days and in the previous days must be less than 0.8, while it is “medium” risk when it ranges between 0.8 and 1. 2 and exceeding that number will become high risk.

It is established that in large urban agglomerates with more than 300,000 inhabitants, they will be considered in “a situation of epidemiological and health alarm” when the incidence defined as the number of confirmed cases accumulated in the last 14 days per 100,000 inhabitants is equal to or greater than 500 and the percentage of occupancy of intensive care beds is greater than 80%.

The government insists on maintaining social distance to avoid contagion. Photo: Rafael Mario Quinteros

The rules of general conduct

– People must maintain a minimum distance of two meters between them.

-They must use face masks in shared spaces.

-It is also recommended to ventilate the rooms adequately and constantly.

– People should assiduously sanitize their hands.

– Cough or sneeze into the crook of the elbow.

– Strict compliance with the activity protocols and the recommendations and instructions of the health authorities.

– In no case may people who have the status of “confirmed case” of COVID-19, “suspected case”, or “close contact” circulate.

Activities suspended due to the pandemic

– The group trips of graduates, Retirees, study, for non-official sports competitions; tourism and groups for recreational and social activities.

– Activities and social gatherings in private homes of over ten people.

-The use of closed surfaces, authorizing, at most, the use of 50% of its capacity.

In addition, the Government promotes in this decree the promotion of telework for those workers who can carry out their work under this modality.

In this context, it also establishes that employers must guarantee the hygiene and safety conditions established by the health authority to preserve the health of workers and meetings in the workplace without strict compliance with social distance are prohibited.

Workers in the private sector who were exempted from the duty to attend the workplace will receive non-remunerative compensation equivalent to their usual remuneration.

This new decree indicates that face-to-face classes will be maintained such as face-to-face non-school educational activities throughout the country, except for the exceptions provided by the Government, although it clarifies that both the governors and the head of the City Government “may lay off on a temporary basis, face-to-face activities “.

For areas of high epidemiological risk, greater details are established on suspended activities.

In these districts, social gatherings in private homes are prohibited, except for the attendance of people who require special care. While in outdoor spaces they cannot exceed ten people.

Nor is the recreational practice of sports allowed in closed establishments, such as activities in casinos, bingo halls, discotheques and party halls.

To the list of suspended activities are added cultural, social, recreational and religious events in closed places that involve crowds. Cinemas, theaters, clubs, gyms, cultural centers and other related establishments enter here, unless they work outdoors.

The gastronomic premises will be closed between 11pm and 6am the following day, except in the home delivery mode; and also in the form of withdrawal, provided that the latter is carried out in nearby places.

It is also provided that the occupancy coefficient of closed surfaces in shops and closed spaces of gastronomic establishments is reduced to a maximum of 30%.

Regarding traffic restrictions, it is set between midnight and 6 in the morning, and enables governors and the head of government to extend it to a maximum of 10 hours.

Persons affected by essential activities and services, personnel of industrial activities who are working at night, and those who must return to their usual home from their place of work or attend it, are exempt from this restriction. All of them must carry the “Unique Enabling Certificate for Circulation – COVID-19 Emergency”.

Bars and restaurants will only work outdoors. Photo Juano Tesone

Restrictions for agglomerates in alarm situation

In areas with more than 300 thousand inhabitants that are in a situation of epidemiological alarm, the following measures are established:

-Closure of shopping centers and shopping malls.

– The commercial and gastronomic premises will be closed from 7:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. the next day. Only home delivery modalities are allowed and also in the withdrawal modality.

– Gastronomic establishments may only serve their clients in open-air spaces.

– The recreational practice of group contact sports in outdoor spaces is suspended, except for those that have protocols approved by the national or provincial health authorities, as appropriate.

– Clubs, gyms and other related establishments are also closed.

– While the driving restriction applies from 8:00 p.m. to 6:00 a.m. the next day.

– The dictation of face-to-face classes is suspended at all levels and in all its modalities, during the validity of this decree.

Article 26 of the decree clarifies that the monitoring of patients with a confirmed diagnosis of COVID-19 or any other disease is authorized during hospitalization in their last days of life.

Regarding the controls, it is clarified that the Ministry of Security will arrange them in coordination with the provincial authorities and the City of Buenos Aires on routes and access roads.

Likewise, the closing the borders until May 21 inclusive.