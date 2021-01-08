The national government finally published this Friday the decree in which the recommendations for limit nighttime circulation versus the jump in coronavirus cases.

Through Decree 4/2021, the Casa Rosada instructed the governors and the head of the Buenos Aires Government, Horacio Rodríguez Larreta, to “adopt measures to limit circulation.”

“Observing the dynamics of the transmission of the new infections of the SARS-CoV2 virus, the provincial authorities and the Autonomous City of Buenos Aires, in order to avoid situations that may favor its spread, should prioritize the limitation of circulation in the night hours “, says the regulations.

The official text adds that through “national and international experience, it has been possible to establish that activities that carry a high risk of transmission are those that involve prolonged close contact in closed spaces with poor ventilation or open spaces that involve the concentration of people, hinder the wearing a mask / nose and maintaining physical distance. “

“In those cases in which the Governors and Governors of Provinces or the Head of Government of the Autonomous City of Buenos Aires adopt measures that limit the movement of people may request the Ministry of National Security or to other authorities of the National Public Sector their cooperation to carry out controls on routes, access roads, public spaces and other strategic places that they determine in order to help ensure compliance with health protection measures that prevent the spread of the virus, “he said.

Among its arguments, the decree indicates that to date there has been a sustained increase in the number of COVID-19 cases in the national territory and highlights that in the provinces of Chaco, La Pampa and Santiago del Estero they were launched ” limitations of movement and activities at night “

Remember that on Tuesday President Alberto Fernández led a zoom with the governors and Rodríguez Larreta, in which they agreed on “the need to reinforce health protection measures, particularly those aimed at restricting movement at night.”

Full text

