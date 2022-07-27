Coronavirus | What does the coming corona fall look like? HS follows THL’s info, live broadcast in progress

The number of coronavirus infections has increased in the summer. Experts tell us what the coming autumn will look like.

Health and the National Institute of Welfare (THL) will hold an information session on Wednesday morning, which will discuss the current corona situation and the coming autumn. In addition, the info examines deaths related to the coronavirus disease.

The director of the Health Security Department will be present at the event Mika Salminen, research professor Markku Peltonen and leading expert Cricket Goebeler.

HS will follow the event live from around 10 o’clock. A text follow-up can be found at the end of this article.

THL has previously said that a new corona wave is possible next fall.

The number of corona patients in hospitals has increased nationwide, when the subvariants BA.4 and BA.5 of the omicron variant have started to spread during the summer. However, a large number of patients have come to the hospital for reasons other than the coronavirus.

There has been no significant increase in the number of intensive care patients.

Mika Salminen has also proposed that the coronavirus be removed from the list of infectious diseases of universal danger.

Also the scheduling of the fourth corona vaccine doses has sparked discussion during the summer. THL changed its policy in July so that fourth vaccinations have started to be offered to younger population groups than before.

The issue was discussed, among other reasons, because initially the fourth vaccinations were planned to be given on a slower schedule. However, THL hastened its recommendation after the European Agency for Infectious Diseases and the European Medicines Agency gave EU countries a recommendation to vaccinate people over the age of 60.