Coronavirus What do you dare to do on a ski holiday? THL’s Salminen answers three key questions – “It is clear that the risk of infection is now everywhere”

THL’s Mika Salminen recommends skiing and outdoor activities in the surrounding areas. Extensive Travel is not a good idea now.

After ski jobs it is worth skipping altogether, but otherwise you can use your own judgment and common sense when spending a ski holiday.

It is the Director of Health Safety at the Department of Health and Welfare Mika Salmisen advice for Finns who are currently thinking about ski holiday plans.

Schools spend the winter holidays in southern Finland in week 8. A change in home conditions would be refreshing, but do you dare to go to a spa or ski resort when the coronary situation only seems to get worse?

Salminen recommends skiing and outdoor activities in the surrounding areas.

“Hopefully the holiday week will have adequate snow and cold enough for winter sports.”

Wide Traveling around Finland is now not a good idea in terms of coronary risk. Going abroad is, he says, “definitely too big a risk”.

“Last year’s experience shows that when you gather from a large area in one place and then disperse again, the risk of the epidemic spreading is high. The new, apparently more contagious virus variant makes this even more risky, ”says Salminen.

He points out that the situation is similar throughout Finland in terms of the corona pandemic. Although there are differences in incidence between regions, it is clear that the risk of infection is everywhere.

In central Finland, winter holidays are spent in week 9 and in northern Finland in week 10. Salminen answers four questions about ski holidays:

1. Is it possible to go to Lapland or a ski center if you travel in your own car and stay in your own gang?

“If you travel, then preferably with a close circle. If you stay in a small group and enjoy winter sports outdoors, then the risk of coronary infection is low.

Instead, now is really not the time to gather a large group of friends and go to the ski resort to celebrate. ”

2. However, can I visit the restaurant to eat at the ski resort?

“Of course people have to eat. You can use your own sense. If the restaurant is full, then you should go there a little later. If you have the opportunity to cook in your own accommodation, the risks are lower. ”

3. Are spas or communal saunas dangerous for the spread of infection?

“There is little research on the transmission of coronavirus in the sauna. Pickling in water is not known to be associated with very high risks. There are chemicals in the waters of swimming pools and spas that are also effective against the coronavirus. The higher risks are certainly associated with it if the facilities are very crowded with people. It is not advisable to apply for such premises. ”

An additional question to ask is how do you plan to spend your ski vacation yourself?

“I had a holiday around Christmas and New Year in small circles. I went to Kuopio and stayed at the cottage. Now it’s the turn of the others to vacation. ”