For a week in the United Kingdom, the spread of the mutant coronavirus has raised the greatest fears. For the second time in days, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has warned of the gravity of the situation. This mutant virus has just arrived in France: a first case was detected in Tours (Indre-et-Loire).

According to a British study, the contagiousness of this variant of Covid-19 is 50 to 74% higher compared to the original strain. But nothing shows, at this stage, that it causes more serious forms of the disease. “If it spreads faster, it does not seem, on the other hand, to cause more serious symptoms, to increase the risk of complications, of aggravation, of hospitalization. Above all, it also does not seem to increase the risk of death“, explains doctor and journalist Damien Mascret. In France, as in the United Kingdom, scientists are wondering if the variant is resistant to the vaccine. But a catastrophic scenario is for the moment ruled out. Another variant from Africa South also worries scientists.

The JT

The other subjects of the news