These mechanisms are reflected in particular in the establishment of a crisis unit and the mobilization of the necessary personnel.

While Paris is on maximum alert in the face of the Covid-19 epidemic, the white plan was reactivated in mid-September in hospitals in Ile-de-France, according to franceinfo. The director of the Regional Health Agency, Aurélien Rousseau, asked all establishments in the region “mobilize all their resources and anticipate the days to come”. “The health system has a mission: to take care of all the sick”, he wrote on Twitter, Thursday, October 8. “But we cannot just say that, because a requirement is also imposed on each of us: respect the actions that will limit the impact of the epidemic on the hospital and protect caregivers”, he recalled again.

What does the white plan consist of, already launched in March to face the first wave of the Covid-19 epidemic? Response elements.

Devices developed in advance

The white plan is a crisis plan developed in advance by the hospital management. It enables establishments to cope with an exceptional health situation by mobilizing internally all the means, both personnel and equipment, at their disposal. Posted on the website of the Ministry of Health, a document of April 17, 2019 entitled Guide to help prepare and manage hospital tensions and exceptional health situations helps hospital directors to draw up this plan, by updating instructions dating from 2006 on crisis management.

In practice, when a health emergency arises, the white plan “can be triggered by the director or the head of the establishment, who immediately informs the State representative in the department, or at the latter’s request”, explains a plug from the Ministry of Health.

Under the name of blue plan, the same procedure must be carried out in medico-social establishments, including accommodation establishments for dependent elderly people (Ehpad). “Developed under the responsibility of the director of the medico-social establishment, the blue plan is an organizational plan allowing the rapid and coherent implementation of the essential means allowing to effectively face a crisis, whatever its nature. “, according to’Regional health agency (ARS) of Provence-Alpes-Côte d’Azur.

Staff and extra beds

Concretely, this system translates into the establishment of a crisis unit and the mobilization of the necessary personnel. “A white plan also makes it possible to deprogram non-essential activities, to open additional beds or to reinforce the teams of health professionals in establishments in difficulty. place and, if necessary, recalled when the situation warrants it, according to the Hospitals of Paris (AP-HP) “, Explain Le Figaro.

For example, in Creil and Compiègne, last March, employees were thus mobilized, within this framework, to find “contact cases”, these people who have been in contact with infected patients, then explained the specialized site Nurses.com.

Regional coordinated plans

Finally, the plan blanc is part, at a more global level, of the orientations of the Orsan diagram (for Oorganization of the response of the health system in exceptional health situations), indicated the Ministry of Health. Managed by the Regional Health Agency (ARS), the Orsan plan identifies the means of health establishments likely to be mobilized in the event of a health emergency and defines the conditions of their employment. It is also up to the ARS to coordinate at the regional level the response of the various hospitals to the crisis.