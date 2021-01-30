Coronavirus What did Astra Zeneca promise the EU? According to the lawyer, “two of the company’s clients now have valid reasons to stick to vaccines”

EU and British interests in vaccine supply are in conflict.

Contract law experts disagree on exactly what the drug giant Astra Zeneca promised the EU about vaccine deliveries and what it did not.

The EU published an agreement with Astra Zeneca pre-purchase agreement on Friday, but obscured key elements such as delivery volumes and time limits.

Astra Zeneca announced earlier in January that it would not be able to deliver the 80 million vaccine doses it had promised to the EU during the first quarter. In recent days, however, it has promised more vaccines than the 31 million doses it announced a week ago.

The European Commission acknowledged Friday night marketing authorization for Astra Zeneca. Under the agreement, Astra Zeneca is committed to “doing its best” in supplying vaccines.

Britannian President of The Law Society David Greene reminded the news agency AFP that the agreement with the EU is governed by Belgian law. If Astra Zeneca is unable to demonstrate that it is doing its best to fulfill the agreement, it may have breached the agreement and may be held legally liable.

One of the most debated points in the agreement is the ones dealing with the production of vaccines. The agreement stipulates that the active substance in the vaccine, adenovirus, will be produced in four plants, two in the United Kingdom, one in the Netherlands and one in Belgium.

The production difficulties reported by Astra Zeneca are located in the Belgian plant.

President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen said on Friday that an agreement with the EU requires “crystal clear” that Astra Zeneca will deliver UK-produced doses of vaccine to the EU to make up for the slowdown caused by production problems at the Belgian plant.

“I expect the company to deliver 400 million servings as agreed. We are doing everything we can to ensure vaccines for our Europeans, our neighbors and our partners around the world, ”von der Leyen wrote on Twitter after the Commission had confirmed the marketing authorization.

By analogy commented The Guardian also a lawyer at Quadrant Chambers, a law firm specializing in international commercial disputes James Turner QC. According to Turner, the agreement is anything but clear.

“There’s a saying in German that matches the English saying clear as mud, and it’s as clear as noodle soup. That is the hassle of this agreement, as clear as the noodle soup. ”

However, according to Turner, the EU agreement would not oblige Astra Zeneca to supply vaccines from Britain to the European Union. The rationale lies in a small word reasonable. The agreement states that Astra Zeneca is committed to use best reasonable efforts to supply vaccines. Reasonable means reasonable or sensible in Finnish, and therefore, according to Turner, the company can rely on whether it is reasonable or sensible to import vaccines from Britain.

The European Union published its agreement with Astra Zeneca on Friday.­

On the other hand: lawyer at JWM Solicitors, a law firm specializing in contract law Richard Parkinson The Conseil d ‘État considers that the agreement between the EU and Astra Zeneca does not contain any provision enabling the United Kingdom to give priority to the supply of vaccines. Thus, if vaccines are prepared, they should also be supplied.

“Astra Zeneca is now in a situation where two of its customers both have valid reasons to stick to the vaccines they are manufacturing,” Parkinson said.

James Turner also acknowledged that the agreement did not contain a clear argument that Astra Zeneca should specifically not supply UK-made vaccines elsewhere than in the UK. The agreement with the EU emphasizes that Astra Zeneca should not give priority to any other agreement in its efforts to comply with the EU agreement.

Even if Astra Zeneca’s agreement with Britain prioritises Britain, this will not affect the EU’s position, ”Parkinson told The Guardian.

EU Commission representatives and Astra Zeneca have met several times in recent days. The EU has not been satisfied with the company’s explanations for the problems in its production chain. According to the Commission, the main purpose of financing production capacity is to keep vaccines in stock.

Under the agreement, the EU has funded Astra Zeneca’s research and production capacity with € 336 million. Several clauses in the agreement oblige the company to report on progress. The money will be paid to the company in installments according to progress, and the full amount has not yet been paid.

The agreement does not specify, for example, fines or price reductions for breaches of delivery quantities or the delivery schedule. According to the Commission’s expert, this is normal in a pre-purchase agreement when production and research are in progress.