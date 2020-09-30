Several molecules had already been announced as “miraculous”. What is the difference with this molecule, discovered by the Institut Pasteur in Lille? Damien Mascret, doctor and journalist, is present on the 20 Hours set. “It is a ‘repositioned’ drug […] This means that it is a drug that we know well. When we know a drug well, it means that we know its tolerance, its adverse effects and above all, we will quickly go to marketing if the trials are successful.“, he explains.

An early stage

Will this time be the right one? “That’s the big question, answers Damien Mascret, we don’t know. We are at a much too early stage and we often have disappointed hopes when we move from the laboratory to humans“Many drugs had already been advertised as promising,”many called, but few chosen, we will be careful“, he concludes.

