If you do not wear a mask when it is mandatory, be aware that you risk a fine, the amount of which is set at 135 euros. “In the event of a recurrence within 15 days, the amount increases”, reminds Diane Schlienger, journalist France Televisions, on the set of 13 Hours, Thursday September 17th. The amount of the fine then increases to 1,500 euros. “If you are caught in violation three times in a month, you even risk up to 3,750 euros in fines and up to six months in prison”, completes the journalist.



Since July 10, 20,061 minutes have been drawn up, for no port of the mask. “Up to 700 per day at the beginning of the summer, but, according to the government, the number of verbalizations has decreased in recent weeks”, details Diane Schlienger. Not all countries follow the same rules when it comes to wearing a mask. In case of no respect, in the United Kingdom, for example, the amount of the fine is 55 euros and in Belgium it is 250 euros.