This Friday, the Buenos Aires Minister of Health, Fernán Quirós, confirmed that the registration will open next week for people under 60 years of age who have risk factors against the coronavirus.

It remains to confirm from which day they will be able to register, but it has already been anticipated that when doing so they will have to complete an affidavit and then present a medical record or certificate.

This document will prove the pre-existing condition that enables the person to be vaccinated at this stage of the plan. It is also requested in the Province, where they are already vaccinating those under 60 with comorbidities. In the City they will organize for five years and first they will vaccinate those who have between 55 and 59 years old.

The list

What are the diseases or health conditions that place someone in the risk group? This definition has been adjusted since the National Vaccination Plan began, and new items were incorporated. According to the website of the Buenos Aires Government, these are the risk conditions or chronic diseases prioritized for this stage:

Obesity: body mass index (BMI) greater than 35 kg / m2.

Cardiovascular disease: heart failure, coronary artery disease, valvular heart disease, cardiomyopathy, pulmonary hypertension.

Moderate or severe respiratory disease: chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), cystic fibrosis, interstitial lung disease, severe asthma.

Diabetes

Chronic Kidney Disease: including people on chronic dialysis.

People with acquired immunosuppression

Transplanted: people with solid organ transplants and people on the transplant waiting list.

Oncological and oncohematological patients with recent diagnosis or active disease: less than one year from diagnosis, current treatment or having received immunosuppressive treatment in the last 12 months, relapsing or uncontrolled disease.

Active tuberculosis: new cases or relapse, diagnosed in the last 12 months.

People with Down Syndrome

Intellectual and developmental disabilities: that disables the individual capacities to execute, understand or sustain personal care measures over time to prevent the contagion or transmission of Covid 19; and / or people who are institutionalized, in homes or long-term residences; and / or require professional home care or home hospitalization.

ACE