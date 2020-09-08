In front of Paris city hall, a long queue: screening candidates came in large numbers, ready to wait two hours to be tested, each with their own reasons. “It’s just as a precaution “,” There was a case in my daughter’s class “,” I was at a wedding last week with 200 people, it was a risky situation, and so I thought to myself that it was good to come“, we can hear among these Parisians. The waiting times and the obtaining of results continue to lengthen. Priority is therefore given to those who report symptoms, then it is the turn of relatives. “When a patient has been diagnosed positive by the PCR test, it is assumed that all the people who live with him in the family home, are by definition cases of contact” , explains Doctor Serge Smadja, president of SOS Médecins.

Another case of contact that must also be tested: people who have been around a patient for at least a quarter of an hour, without a mask, and at a distance of less than one meter. Faced with the overload of analytical laboratories, some doctors believe that it might be necessary to stop there, others on the contrary, advise a much more massive screening. “All people who have taken risks, or who feel very few symptoms, must be able to access screening quickly “ , explains Professor Anne-Claude Crémieux. It is difficult for the moment to contain the epidemic which is re-emerging: today, more than a million tests are carried out every week.

