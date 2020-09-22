As of Tuesday, September 22, classes will not close until three cases have been diagnosed in the students. “If there were just one or two cases, teaching staff or classmates would no longer be considered contact cases. There would therefore no longer be any expulsion measure“, explains Jean-Christophe Batteria on the 19/20 plateau.

This decision follows a publication, Thursday, by the High Authority of Health, of a report. “It indicates that there is very little chance, statistically, of contamination between two young children, or from a young child to a masked adult.“. Quid schools currently closed? “The figures are very changing, but Monday morning, there was talk of 2000 classes and 89 closed establishments. It’s very random depending on the academies“, concludes the journalist France Télévisions.

