To give “still a chance to avoid confinement”. Prime Minister Jean Castex announced on Friday January 29 new restrictions in the face of the Covid-19 epidemic, including the closure of borders to non-EU countries, “except compelling reason”.

According to travel certificate posted online by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs on Saturday, travelers from the United Kingdom or a country outside the European Union classified as a circulation zone of the Sars-CoV-2 virus infection must certify that their reason for travel corresponds to one of the following 21 categories:

• National of French nationality, as well as his spouse (married, civil partnership, cohabiting on presentation of proof of community of life) and his children

• European Union or Andorran, Icelandic, Liechtenstein, Monegasque, Norwegian, San Marino, Swiss and Vatican nationals, as well as his or her spouse (married, civil union, cohabiting on presentation of proof of community of life) and their children

• British national and members of his family beneficiaries of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland’s Withdrawal Agreement from the European Union and the European Atomic Energy Community

• Third-country national, holder of a valid French or European residence permit or long-stay visa, having his main residence in France or who, in transit through France, reaches his main residence in a country of the European Union or assimilated

• Third-country national, in transit for less than 24 hours in the international zone

• Official passport holder

• Foreign national working in a diplomatic or consular mission, or an international organization having its seat or an office in France, as well as his spouse and children

• Foreign national from third countries staying in France for compelling professional reasons under cover of a mission order issued by the State of affiliation

• Foreign national staying in France at the invitation of the French authorities as part of a cooperation action

• Foreign health professional contributing to the fight against Covid-19 or recruited as an associate trainee

• Foreign crew or personnel operating passenger and cargo flights, or traveling as a passenger to position themselves at their home base or to train

• Foreign national who provides international transport of goods

• Bus or passenger train driver or crew

• Crew member or person operating a commercial, including cruise ship, or fishing vessel

• Student holding a long-stay visa (VLS), a short-stay visa (VCS) for studies or for internships (excluding VCS Concours), or coming for less than 90 days from a country exempt from VCS , or minors in school, justifying a place of accommodation in France

• Professor or researcher employed or invited by a French educational institution or research laboratory who travels for study and teaching purposes

• Third-country national with a VLS “Talent passport” or a VLS “ICT seconded employee” as well as his spouse and children

• Third-country national going to France to receive treatment in a public or private hospital

•Foreign national moving to France as part of the exercise of custody rights recognized by court decision

• Third-country national, humanitarian worker or international volunteer

• Third-country national holding a long-stay visa issued for family reunification or family reunification of refugees, beneficiaries of subsidiary protection and stateless persons

The Quai d’Orsay has excluded several countries from the circulation zone of the Sars-CoV-2 virus infection. These are Australia, South Korea, Japan, New Zealand, Rwanda, Singapore and Thailand. Travelers from these countries are therefore allowed to enter the metropolitan territory. This authorization also prevails for Andorra, Iceland, Liechtenstein, Monaco, Norway, San Marino, Switzerland and the Vatican.

A negative PCR test will also be required for any entry into France from an EU country, “with the exception of cross-border workers”. This measure, already in force for maritime and air transport, must therefore be extended to land.

All travel to and from overseas territories will also be subject to compelling reason production.