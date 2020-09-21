At the Sainte-Marie de Beaucamps-Ligny private school (North), the mask is now recommended for children. “We were informed on Friday, but anyway from last week, I was already giving my daughter two masks“, explains a mother of a student. In recent weeks, the establishment had closed its classes for health reasons. The 400 pupils of the establishment will now have to get used to wearing a mask. “This is not to annoy them, on the contrary, but to protect them. I think children are also good at thinking and know that it is also beneficial for them“, says Xavier Master, School’s director.



In the neighboring town of Bondues, the Croix-Blanche primary school decided to apply this rule from deconfinement. The gesture has become systematic. “We have to accept that this is an apprenticeship, that it cannot be decreed overnight. From there, we are in theeducative“, says the director of the establishment. Originally, a directive from the diocese of Lille was issued in the face of the worrying development of the epidemic. The measure concerns 200 schools in the North, or around 50,000 students in the department.

The JT

The other subjects of the news