This year, the return to school will be masked in companies. As of Tuesday, September 1, employees will have to wear a mask in all areas where they are likely to meet colleagues, even if the distance of one meter is respected. In the event of a breach, the company may sanction the employee with a warning for professional misconduct. On the other hand, the company cannot impose a temperature measurement or a screening test.

To avoid contact as much as possible, teleworking remains a priority, especially for those most at risk. A meeting between the social partners and the Minister of Labor √Člisabeth Borne is due to take place on Monday, August 31 to adapt the health rules according to the professional sectors. In schools, children must wear a mask from the sixth grade. Adults working in nurseries are not required to wear one.