This year, the return to school will be masked in companies. As of Tuesday, September 1, employees will have to wear a mask in all areas where they are likely to meet colleagues, even if the distance of one meter is respected. In the event of a breach, the company may sanction the employee with a warning for professional misconduct. On the other hand, the company cannot impose a temperature measurement or a screening test.

To avoid contact as much as possible, teleworking remains a priority, especially for those most at risk. A meeting between the social partners and the Minister of Labor Élisabeth Borne is due to take place on Monday, August 31 to adapt the health rules according to the professional sectors. In schools, children must wear a mask from the sixth grade. Adults working in nurseries are not required to wear one.