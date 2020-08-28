Parisians will have to get used to wearing a mask all the time in Paris and it is just past eight o’clock, I too am putting on my mask. I adjust it and I keep it all day, why, because I am a pedestrian, even though there is no one next to me. The measure therefore applies in all the streets of Paris from now, even for bikers, those who are in electric scooters, joggers or cyclists. The cycling associations, precisely, which sounded the alarm, say they are penalized by the measure, because it is difficult to pedal and speak while wearing a mask.

The small crown is also affected by this measure. Only people who are in car or van may not wear it, just wear it if there are people traveling with you. So, for a few minutes, it will cost you a fine of 135 euros if you do not wear a mask, explains the journalist from France Télévisions Alizé Lutran from the Grenelle bridge (Paris).