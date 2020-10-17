Fearing the arrival of holidaymakers, the prefect of Loire-Atlantique decided to make it compulsory to wear a mask from Saturday, October 17, throughout the department. “La Baule, a popular seaside resort for Parisians, sees its population quadrupled each year during All Saints’ Day, indicates journalist Nathan Coquempot, on site. Met on Friday, October 16 in the afternoon, the mayor of the town expects attendance records this year, especially with the curfew measures taken in eight metropolises and Paris“.

Wearing a compulsory mask also applies to La Baule beach. “The first tourists encountered here are quite surprised by this news; what to wonder if the wearing of the mask will be well respected in the first days“asks the journalist.

The JT

The other subjects of the news