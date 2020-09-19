With the lower part of the face hidden, we can no longer distinguish the joy from the pain. This troubling situation is experienced by everyone on a daily basis. The paper or fabric mask complicates communication. “We get less from people, despite everything, I think there is still an important thing, it is the eyes”; “The mouth can lie, but not the eyes“, say Parisians.

Anna Tcherkassof is a psychologist in non-verbal communication. She is studying the effect of the mask on behavior, “the eyes alone are really very uninformative. The lower part of the face provides information that is very important to the observer looking at that face and when some of this information is hidden from him, he can no longer understand what is actually being expressed by the person displaying the expression “. For anthropologist David Le Breton, these masks distance us from each other.