According to Jocelyn Raude, teacher-researcher in social psychology at the École des Hautes Etudes en Santé Publique, young people are less and less afraid of the virus, and the population as a whole accepts less and less the restrictions put in place by the government.

“What has been happening for a few months is that we see that fear begins to decrease in the population compared to contamination”, while there was “a fear of infection which was extremely strong at the start of the epidemic”, says Jocelyn Raude, teacher-researcher in social psychology at the School of Advanced Studies in Public Health (EHESP), invited Friday, October 2 from franceinfo. “We see that it is more and more socially structured, that is to say that in the youngest categories of the population, today we are less afraid of the Covid”, he explains.

As a result, the French are less quick to accept additional protective measures against the coronavirus according to the researcher: “It is starting to be a game-changer for government measures because we have an acceptability which is probably becoming a little lower than what it was at the start of the epidemic”. Especially since some of the restrictions, such as wearing a mask outdoors or prohibiting access to parks at the start of confinement are less well understood by the population: “If the measures are understood, if they seem proportional to the threat, they are more accepted than when they relate to explanations that appear muddy or smoky”.

According to Jocelyn Raude, the restrictions involving the closure of bars and restaurants are even less accepted by the population because there is in France a “great attention, great attachment to social life” who “can be organized through outings, restaurants with good meals with friends”. The teacher-researcher in psychology sees in it part of “identity” French and a “tear” for those who have to give it up. This measure “today crystallizes the most discontent or rejection”.

However, Jocelyn Raude points to the great discipline and civic spirit of the French until then, who have “denied the cultural stereotypes that we had on the French”. He adds that “the foreign observers were surprised to see how finally the French had been relatively docile” in relation to all the measures taken to contain the epidemic.