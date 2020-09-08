“We must increase the capacity to do tests” screening for the coronavirus, pleaded Alexis Corbière, deputy La France insoumise de Seine-Saint-Denis, Tuesday, September 8 on franceinfo. “There are two things that we are calling for at this time of the return of significant circulation of the virus, and that is: free masks, more than ever, and increased tests”, he continued, pointing out that “the tails are extremely long” in front of laboratories, especially in Seine-Saint-Denis.

Asked about a possible shortening of the duration of isolation of people who tested positive, Alexis Corbière said “confidence in doctors and scientists”. Guest of France Inter on Tuesday morning, the Minister of Health Olivier Véran announced that the Scientific Council had issued an opinion “favorable” to shorten this period of isolation to seven days.

If they tell us it’s doable, I trust them, but it has to go hand in hand with serious containment, and I repeat that we have to increase the capacity to do tests. Alexis Corbère, deputy La France insoumise to franceinfo

On the issue of masks, Alexis Corbière reaffirmed that they should be, according to him, free at school: “School is free, secular and compulsory, and if the mask is compulsory within the framework of this school, it must also be free. And I regret that this is at the good will of the regions or departments.”