“The mask is compulsory in confined places, it is indisputable. It is strongly recommended in areas where there are a lot of people. Even outside on the terrace to discuss with others, you must put on the mask”, estimates Dr Hamon on franceinfo on Sunday, September 6.

“People over 11 are contagious, according to what we know. The real problem is the tests. It’s abnormal that we have five days to wait for a test, eight days to get a result. This is where we have to make an effort “, adds the general practitioner.

“We see that there are many more cases, but we are testing infinitely more people. We have more than 50% of asymptomatic cases so we inevitably have more cases and the number of hospitalizations and resuscitations is increasing very slowly. We can’t help but hope that the virus is become softer, but you must continue to put on the mask, wash your hands and respect the distances“, he emphasizes.

“I was sicke, ffeverish and contagious again on days 9, 10 and 11, so I think we are playing with fire to want to shorten the quarantine to seven days. We take an unnecessary risk “, says the doctor. “To contain the epidemic, we must focus on testing “, insists Dr Jean-Paul Hamon.