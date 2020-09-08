The epidemiologist believes that France should prioritize a screening strategy “based on risk” rather than on volume.

“We don’t have a screening strategy in France”, deplored Monday, September 7 on franceinfo Martin Blachier, epidemiologist, specialist in public health, while more than 4,000 new cases of Covid-19 have been recorded in France in the last 24 hours. “The government is responding to a popular demand which is to be massively tested”, notes Martin Blachier.

As long as people ask for tests, we give them. So it’s not a strategy, it’s the law of supply and demand. We give tests who want it.Martin Blachierto franceinfo

For the epidemiologist, the right strategy “would be a risk-based strategy. You would have to assess the real risk of people when they have had contact with someone who tested positive, and test people who are at high risk as a priority. But that would require doing a real assessment. of risk before testing people, which is not being done today. “ Martin Blachier believes that currently, “anyone can have a test, no matter if it is a risk, no matter if it is to reassure themselves, if there is even no reason, it passes with the same level of priority as n ‘anyone.”

So far, France “boasted about the number of tests we were doing. So we were in a volume rhetoric”, emphasizes the doctor. “I think it would be fashionable to be in strategic rhetoric and prioritize.” The authorities will not “anyway, no choice”, adds Martin Blachier. “The analysis laboratories are on the verge of explosion, the results are given much too late. And where it is important to test, we do not have the beneficial effect of the test since the results are much too late . ”

However, the epidemiologist does not believe in a second wave of the epidemic, because “viral kinetics are linked to our behavior, and not linked to tests”. On the other hand, he notes “an epidemic recovery” linked to the fact “that there has been a tested-traced-isolated which is insufficient to control the epidemic”.

He predicts “an increase in hospitalizations, including in intensive care, the next two or three weeks. There may be some places where it will be hot, like in Marseilles. We’re going to be at the limit of saturation before it goes down again. “ But there is no need to re-define the population according to him. “It would be a failure”, judge Martin Blachier. “As the mask in confined spaces has a fairly high efficiency, we will probably not need to achieve containment.”