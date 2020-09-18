“We cannot prioritize on the basis of symptoms since it is subjective, and our secretaries are already at the end of their rope,” lamented on franceinfo Lionel Barrand, president of the National Union of Young Medical Biologists.

Lionel Barrand, president of the National Union of Young Medical Biologists said Thursday, September 17 on franceinfo “disappointed” by the announcements of the Minister of Health while the Covid-19 screening centers are saturated. Olivier Véran recalled the importance of prioritizing tests. He also announced that for Île-de-France, 20 collection centers for priority audiences will be deployed in Paris, Trappes, Bondy, Évry from next Monday.

franceinfo: are you satisfied with the Minister of Health’s announcements?

Lionel Barrand: We don’t really understand. Prioritizing is something we’ve been trying to do for a long time. This doctrine is not new. On the other hand, we cannot prioritize on the basis of symptoms since it is subjective, and our secretaries are already at their wit’s end. Since March, we have had many burnouts. Someone who comes with a runny nose is not a symptom. We’re not going to tell him after two hours that you’re going in the other line. We are not going to ask the secretaries to take the temperature with a thermometer or to police. So this prioritization based on subjective criteria cannot work. And besides, it does not work. We were indeed expecting more. We expected practical things to help us and we were disappointed.

Are you waiting for a return from prescription tests?

We can continue to do tests without a prescription, but we could prioritize on prescription because there, it is much easier for our staff who are at the end of the line to have a line with a prescription and a line without a prescription. If there is a prescription, it means the doctor has seen the patient and the symptom is a symptom compatible with Covid-19.

The health minister said he was counting on general practitioners. Is this going in the right direction?

In terms of communication, it’s good to have recalled that. It is also good to have reminded that the population does not always have to be tested for everything and anything because the French often do not know when not to be tested. So it’s good to talk about it. On the other hand, that does not solve the problem we have to do more tests. That is to say, we lack machines, we lack reagent and we have staff who are on the ball. We have to find other solutions. Antigenic tests to relieve us, for example, to increase and diversify the number of our reagent suppliers, since they are lacking. Mr. Véran says there is no shortage. It’s wrong. I don’t know where he got this information from. I am also confronted with it and all my colleagues. We are missing reagents. He says there are twice as many as expected. It’s wrong.