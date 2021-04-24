“I know we are in a pandemic, but this never happened, not even a week ago. It’s from now, we ran out of oxygen And on Thursday night, in an extreme situation, we had to refer intensive care patients to other fellow clinics who played us the gaucho “.

The concern of the director of the Centro Privada Clinic, General Rodríguez, is palpable in the face of the second wave of coronavirus. “They are not providing us with oxygen and without oxygen we cannot take patients“.

Mariano Cutuli is the general manager of a family clinic that has 140 employees and a capacity of 56 floor beds and 12 intensive therapy beds. Today he has half an empty clinic because he cannot offer the basic tool: oxygen.

“The supplier told me: ‘I can’t deliver you, I don’t have tubes or thermos’, the latter used for critically ill patients, so I had to quickly refer them because they were at risk of death. This never happened, never, “he expresses between astonishment, despair and shock.

Because there was no way to transfer these patients and no other possible destinations “because there are no beds anywhere” -it was the response of the call center-, Cutuli appealed to contact with fellow clinics “who, with an attitude of great humanity, were receiving -on Thursday- six people and this Friday another two, all of an average age of fifty years . Have acted quickly and found a suitable destination for my patients it returned my soul to my body. “

He hired a private ambulance service and those internees were referred to Ramos Mejía, Laferrere and Merlo. “The situation was stressful for everyone, for the patients, their families and for us. I had the balls in my throat, for what a similar movement implies in these times and for the relatives, who had to be contained “.

Cutuli says that “This situation of lack of oxygen was not seen coming, this happened now, this week. And I don’t know how to qualify the missing one, what to attribute it to. I know that it is happening in some clinics in La Plata and Lomas del Mirador, to which the oxygen providers lthey squeeze you with sudden changes in the form of payment. If it was for ninety days, they ask for thirty and it also happened that they tell you ‘we will take it to you if you transfer the money to us now’. Luckily with my provider it did not happen. Although I tried to open the game and have others supply me with oxygen, today, under these conditions, they do not take new clients“.

The picture is complicated and it changed suddenly. “Until a week ago, to us oxygen reached us every four or five days, now it multiplied and it is every other day or day, there is an unusual demand. Here come 25 tubes for floor and guard patients, and 5 thermos -which are larger- for intensive therapy. We are notifying what is happening and we are notifying FECLIBA (Federation of Clinics of the province of Buenos Aires), our regulatory body, to take action on the matter. “

Cutuli says how complex it is “to reject patients having availability, but we cannot run the risk if we do not have oxygen assured. There are an average of 150 consultations a day, 90 percent are due to covid, but unfortunately we are not in a position to admit anyone, which, although it served to decompress the suffocating situation, is very painful for this family clinic that has been operating since 1976. “

