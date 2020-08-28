Emmanuel Macron was speaking Friday during a question-and-answer session off the microphone with journalists, including one from franceinfo, at the invitation of the Presidential Press Association.

“We are doing everything to avoid re-containment”, Emmanuel Macron said Friday, August 28 to journalists, even if the head of state does not exclude “totally” this hypothesis, while the country has recorded for several days an increase in the number of cases of contamination by the coronavirus.

“I would not have learned much from what we have just experienced for eight months to tell you that I totally exclude it”, declared the President of the Republic, “but we put ourselves in a position to do everything to prevent it”.

“Containment is the crudest measure to fight a virus, the simplest thing we did in the Middle Ages”, continued Emmanuel Macron, calling on the French to be “collectively very rigorous”.

Emmanuel Macron was speaking during a question-and-answer session off the microphone with journalists, including one from franceinfo, at the invitation of the Presidential Press Association. He also spoke on the pension reform and announced that he would appoint François Bayrou High Commissioner for Planning, during the Council of Ministers of September 3.