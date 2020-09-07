For more than a month, the wastewater from more than fourteen stations in Seine-Maritime has been analyzed to monitor the presence of the coronavirus in the population. “In the event of results showing a positive and significant change in the viral load, this will serve as a warning signal to the health authorities”, specifies an employee of a wastewater treatment plant. At the very start of the epidemic in France, when the number of identified cases was very low, Covid-19 was already detectable in the sewers.

Analysis of wastewater helps predict traffic. “In the stool, we find the presence of Covid-19 much earlier than the symptoms that can be observed in the population. This makes it possible to react in a very proactive manner and to warn the ARS or the health authorities”, says David Le Berre, head of the virology, radiology and molecular biology sector.