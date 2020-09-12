China has been accused of conspiracy over the corona virus epidemic. Now a famous virologist from China has said that she will also present evidence of this and prove that the virus was made by humans. Hong-Kong School China’s virologist Dr. Li-Meng Yan has claimed that Peking had only come to know about the corona virus when the epidemic had not begun. Since making this claim, he is forced to run away after saving his life.Recently she came upon Loose Women and claimed that the Chinese government had removed all her information from the government database. Dr. Yan has claimed that the news of launching of Kovid-19 in Wuhan market is a hoax. She has claimed that she is going to publish a report which has evidence of the virus being made by humans. Dr. Yan has gone to America to die.

‘Virus has come from Wuhan lab’

Dr. Yan said, “The first thing is that the meat market in Wuhan is being used as a curtain and the virus is not natural.” When asked where the virus came from, he said that from Wuhan’s lab. He said, ‘The genome sequence is like a human finger print. It can be identified on this basis. On the basis of this evidence, I will tell people how it came from a lab in China.

‘Information missing from China’

Dr. Yan claimed that his information had been removed from China’s database. His colleagues have been asked to spread false news about him. He says that he is one of the first scientists to study the corona virus. He has claimed that in late December 2019, his university supervisor has asked him to look into case clusters like SARS. He says that due to the rising death toll, he has a moral responsibility to bring the truth to the people.