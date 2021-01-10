Coronavirus VR cancels several train shifts from Monday: Class teacher going from Lahti to Helsinki to work fears coronary infection in full train

VR will cancel numerous train runs starting next week as the coronavirus epidemic has reduced passenger numbers.

As a teacher working Tiina Halttunen is annoyed by VR ‘s decision to cancel his weekly train service. Halttunen travels every weekday from Lahti to work in Helsinki.

As of Monday, VR will cancel several long-distance train services as demand for passenger traffic has declined on these routes due to the coronavirus epidemic. One of the canceled flights is the intercity flight used by Halttunen on weekday mornings, which runs from Imatra to Helsinki and is in Lahti at 6.49.

Canceling a shift knows the earlier mornings, but all the more so is Haltu’s concern for health security.

“I have used a few times earlier this Z-trains, and it is beginning to be quite full after the Kerava. You can’t keep safety clearances there properly, ”says Halttunen.

Halttunen is unable to use a face mask for health reasons. He fears getting a virus infection on the train and unknowingly spreading it to students at his school, for example.

“I wish the lives of those of us who can’t telecommute could not be made any more difficult.”

VR is canceling an estimated 20% of long – distance train services compared to pre – Christmas. Most long-distance services are reduced between Helsinki and Tampere and Tampere and Seinäjoki. VR announced the cancellation of train services in December.

The number of VR passengers is currently about half the usual number. The number of commuter passengers has decreased by about 70 percent during peak hours, says VR’s Director of Passenger Transport Planning Juho Hannukainen. Therefore, shift cancellations focus on peak times.

Shifts cancellations are not final, says Hannukainen. For example, the train service between Imatra and Helsinki has been canceled for the time being until the end of March.

“The intention is that this is a temporary solution. We hope that passenger traffic will reach a normal level and that this train service will be able to run again as soon as possible, ”says Hannukainen.

According to him, despite the cancellation, Lahti still has good train connections to Helsinki.

Like travel in general, the coronavirus has hit VR’s business hard. VR Group’s operating profit collapsed during the past year. Its comparable operating result in January – September was a loss of EUR 10.3 million, while in the corresponding period in 2019 it was a profit of EUR 88.4 million.

VR has canceled train services on several occasions during the epidemic. According to Hannukainen, however, train services have not been canceled on the same scale as the decrease in the number of passengers.

“During the fall, we drove about 90 percent of long-distance traffic until Christmas, and now it’s going to get a little down.”

What about train health safety? Will trains remain safe if more passengers arrive due to cancellations?

According to Hannukainen, VR monitors the number of passengers on trains on a daily basis.

“If it looks like the number of passengers is going to increase, we can adjust our capacity quickly. It is important to us that safety is in order and that passengers also feel that train travel is safe. ”