Coronavirus Von der Leyen: Astra Zeneca to supply half of all promised vaccines to EU early this year

Astra Zeneca plans to supply the EU with 40 million doses of vaccine during the first quarter.

EU Commission chairman Ursula von der Leyen says Astra Zeneca, a vaccine manufacturer, plans to supply the Union with 9 million more vaccine doses in the early part of the year than it announced earlier in January.

As a result, Astra Zeneca plans to supply the EU with 40 million doses of vaccine during the first quarter. In addition, deliveries will start a week earlier than planned. Von der Leyen called this a “step forward” in the vaccine issue.

“The company also plans to increase its production capacity in Europe,” von der Leyen said on Twitter.

Originally EU and Astra Zeneca had agreed 80 million doses of the vaccine were delivered to the Union at the beginning of the year, but the company later announced that it would still deliver only 31 million doses.

Thus, the total of 40 million doses now promised are still only half of the original.